Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $880.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $892.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 297.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

