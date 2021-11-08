Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $58.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.