Raymond James Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$26.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.18.

TSE POU opened at C$23.43 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

