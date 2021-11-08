Fox Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FOX in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. FOX has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 179,024 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after acquiring an additional 159,118 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.