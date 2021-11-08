Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $763,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

