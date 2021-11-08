Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

