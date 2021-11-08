Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $545.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $397,504. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 217.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

