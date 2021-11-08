Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,820 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

