Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.70.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$35.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$33.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 52.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.07%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

