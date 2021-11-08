Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

