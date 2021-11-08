Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $243.71 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.47. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

