Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

