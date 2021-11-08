Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NOG stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

