Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $110.01 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

