Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 166.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

