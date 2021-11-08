Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.69.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 166.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.