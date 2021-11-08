Truist Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $44.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lowered by Truist from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

