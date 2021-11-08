PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.64.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $225.78 on Friday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.70.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

