QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

