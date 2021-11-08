Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $154.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.43.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

