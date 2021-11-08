KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $26.00 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.