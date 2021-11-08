Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
