Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 266.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 196.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 91,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

