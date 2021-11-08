Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

KAI opened at $232.84 on Friday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

