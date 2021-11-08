GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

