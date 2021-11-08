Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

