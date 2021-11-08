8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

