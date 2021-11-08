Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $57.50 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

