Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

HMPT stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $669.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $5,694,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.