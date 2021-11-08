LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $140.03 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.93. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 3,372 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

