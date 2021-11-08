Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Lowered by Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

