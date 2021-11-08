Analysts Offer Predictions for Trane Technologies plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

Shares of TT stock opened at $184.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 477.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.