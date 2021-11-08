Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

