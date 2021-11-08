SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at 8.34 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of 7.30 and a 1-year high of 12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

