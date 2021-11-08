Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $410.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $475.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Truist boosted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $357.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

