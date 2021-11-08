Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $617.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $698.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $611.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,948 shares of company stock valued at $161,571,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.