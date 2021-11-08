Morgan Stanley Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $295.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.21.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

