Critical Contrast: Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) vs. TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and TBG Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 351.75 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -39,355.59% N/A -7,602.13% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, indicating that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutra Pharma and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

