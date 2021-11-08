Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 185 at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VMUK. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.70.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

