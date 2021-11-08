-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

