Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,333.91 ($17.43).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 579 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,197.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,219.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

