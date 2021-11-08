Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on the stock.
VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,333.91 ($17.43).
Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 579 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,197.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,219.47.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
