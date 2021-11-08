Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.23.
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $249.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
