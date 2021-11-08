Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.23.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $249.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

