Loop Capital Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $60.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.