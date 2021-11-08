Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

