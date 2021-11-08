Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VCEL opened at $46.05 on Monday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.85 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

