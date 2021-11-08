NewAge (NBEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect NewAge to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. On average, analysts expect NewAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.61 on Monday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewAge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of NewAge worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

