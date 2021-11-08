Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

