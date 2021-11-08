KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

WLL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 91,544 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

