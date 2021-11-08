Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE ATY opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

