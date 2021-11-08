The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.02).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.78) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,803.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -371.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.