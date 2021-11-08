Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

CHUY opened at $34.71 on Monday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

