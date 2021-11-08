Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discovery in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DISCA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.